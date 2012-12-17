Eagle Cam Goes Viral

FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH)-- A Florida eagle cam has gone viral in just two short months.



In October, Dick Pritchett Real Estate spent thousands to install an infrared camera above an eagle's nest on their North Fort Myers property.



The images are broadcast live 24/7 on the internet.



The stream shows the two bald eagles nicknamed Harriet and Ozzie's every move.



Realtor Andy Pritchett told us Wednesday they can't believe how many people have logged on.



"The best part is watching them eat," said Pritchett.



He said the camera has already chronicled the animal's every triumph and challenge.



"Everybody has a fascination with eagles. Whether it is our nation's symbol or because they're magnificent creatures," remarked Pritchett.



Read more at WBBH's website.

See the Eagle Cam here.

