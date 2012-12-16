Soddy-Daisy girl on a mission to collect 100 blankets for homeless

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- A young girl in Soddy-Daisy is on a mission this holiday season to help those in need. Her goal is to collect one hundred blankets to give to the homeless.

When 7-year-old Abby Holloway was making her Christmas list this year, on it, she listed blankets.

To her parents' surprise, she told them they needed to get to work so she could help others stay warm this winter.

"She said she wanted blankets so that she could give them to the homeless," says Abby's mom, Ruth.

"When I was her age I was concerned about what I was getting for Christmas," says Abby's dad, Adam.

Abby was very bold in letting her parents know about her plans.

"We actually had a little note from her on the nightstand that said, 'Please pray for a hundred blankets,'" says Adam.

She even made out a checklist with one hundred boxes to fill.

"A hundred blankets sounded like a lot to me. so I sat her down on my lap and said, 'Sweetie, we'll collect as many as we can.'"

Her mom posted her note on Facebook and they were more than surprised by the response.

"We've been praying and praying and God's been answering prayers and we've been getting blankets from all over," says Ruth.

The blankets started piling up.

People from all over were inspired by Abby's mission, even strangers in Georgia.

"They've heard the story, so we went to Rossville and picked some up. We got some mailed to us from California, I've got friends out there," says Ruth.

"I think they will really like it," says Abby.

Abby and her sisters also held a blanket party, making some by hand.

"We cutted strips and tied them two times," explains Abby.

"When she gave us her Christmas list, and it had something on there for other people, I was just kind of surprised that a 7-year-old would be thinking about other people this time of year," says Adam

And her parents hope her efforts will give others hope this Christmas season.

"Just remembering God's love for us and being able to pass that on to all the people and just being able to show the homeless or anybody in need love, which is what the whole season's about," says Ruth.

Abby is just shy of her goal. She has collected a little more than 80 blankets so far.

If you would like to help, you can send blankets to Covenant Church in Soddy-Daisy.

The mailing address is:

9259 Hixson Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN

Or call (423) 842-7955