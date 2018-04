BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A little after 7 o'clock Sunday evening the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at the KOA Kampgrounds off Pleasant Grove Road in McDonald.

When deputies arrived they found a woman had been shot in the chest. She was taken to Erlanger hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says they are questioning a man at the campgrounds in relation to the shooting.

