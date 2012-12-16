State: Georgia on track for Real ID requirements

ROME, Ga. (AP) - The state of Georgia says it is meeting federal requirements for new citizen identification cards.

States have until Jan. 15 to fulfill requirements for issuing a national ID. Requirements for individuals to actually carry the IDs don't start phasing in until the end of 2014.

The Rome New-Tribune (http://bit.ly/UAavEY) quotes Susan Sport of the Department of Driver Services as saying the state is in compliance with the law.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005. Only people with verified identification will be able to fly, enter federal buildings or otherwise conduct business with the government.

After initially balking, Georgia legislators put the new standards into effect in July.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

