State: Georgia on track for Real ID requirements - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State: Georgia on track for Real ID requirements

ROME, Ga. (AP) - The state of Georgia says it is meeting federal requirements for new citizen identification cards.

States have until Jan. 15 to fulfill requirements for issuing a national ID. Requirements for individuals to actually carry the IDs don't start phasing in until the end of 2014.

The Rome New-Tribune (http://bit.ly/UAavEY) quotes Susan Sport of the Department of Driver Services as saying the state is in compliance with the law.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005. Only people with verified identification will be able to fly, enter federal buildings or otherwise conduct business with the government.

After initially balking, Georgia legislators put the new standards into effect in July.

 

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.