No danger at Conn. church after phoned threat

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) -- Police say there's no danger at a Connecticut church following a phoned-in threat days after 20 children and six adults were massacred at a school.

Deborah Metz, a Trumbull police officer on the scene, gave the all-clear after an hour in which armed police in SWAT gear searched the church and adjacent buildings.

The evacuation unnerved worshippers in the wake of the worst shooting of school-age children in U.S. history.

Police say the church will be on lockdown for the rest of the day.

Shooter Adam Lanza, his mother and eight of the child victims attended St. Rose of Lima. It is a Roman Catholic Church with an adjacent school, which Lanza attended briefly.

