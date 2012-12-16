Lake Winnie seeks water park tax break from Catoosa County

Working Together For You

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (Times Free Press) -- Next summer, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park plans to open a 5-acre water park attraction.

This week, the park's owners will ask officials in Catoosa County, Ga., to exempt them from sales and use taxes on the multimillion-dollar construction project.

The tax break is allowed under HB 386, Georgia tax reform legislation signed into law in April that lets projects of "regional significance" be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes.

"They're wanting to make a request related to that," Catoosa County Manager Mike Helton said.

