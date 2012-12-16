Georgia schools review security after Conn. shootings

ATLANTA (AP) - Some Georgia schools are reviewing their security plans following the shooting massacre at an elementary school in Connecticut.

The interim superintendent of Rome's city schools, Lucian Harris, says he's going to assess procedures and meet with faculty members soon to discuss what teachers can do to prepare for such a crime.

In Savannah, Chatham County Public School Police Chief Ulysses Bryant says the district goes through "what if" scenarios to prepare for the worst. He says law officers already are familiar with school layouts.

With classes resuming on Monday, Gwinnett County police are planning to provide extra presence around schools to prevent copy-cat incidents.

Georgia PTA President Donna Kosicki says every state school has a plan of action in case of an emergency, but parents also must do their part.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.