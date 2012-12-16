Milling and Gross score another win on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA - (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the second point tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, December 15, 2012, on Nickajack Lake out of Shellmound boat ramp. There were 24 teams that participated in the event.

TVBC President Brad Harmon said, "Lake Nickajack has been hit and miss for most teams lately, and this weekend was no different with only seven 5 fish limits coming across the scales."

The team of James Milling and Buddy Gross caught a five-bass limit weighing 20.79 pounds to take their second win of the season and the $717 first place prize.

The duo also took big-fish honors with a largemouth bass weighing 5.09 pounds which earned them $240

The second-place team of Jason Bagley and Taylor Sweeton had five fish weighing 18.39 pounds.

Third place went to the duo of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr. with five bass weighing 16.03 pounds.

The Tennessee Valley Bass Club's next regular season event will be held January 19, 2013 on Lake Guntersville.

Complete Results:

1st: James Milling / Buddy Gross - 20.79 lbs ($717.00) 100+3=103

Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member ($100.00)

Anglers Warehouse 15% discount gift cards

2nd: Jason Bagley / Taylor Sweeton - 18.39 lbs ($358.00) 99

Anglers Warehouse 10% discount gift cards

3rd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 16.03 lbs ($179.00) 98

Anglers Warehouse 5% discount gift cards

4th: Gabe Yeargan / Dean Kilgore - 14.90 lbs ($89.00) 97

5th: Paul Johnson / Rob Lemming - 11.07 lbs - 96

6th: Greg Worsham / Casey Cooper - 9.89 lbs - 95

7th: Brent Barnes / Ricky Murphy - 9.81 lbs - 94

8th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 8.72 lbs - 93

9th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 8.31 lbs - 92

10th: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 8.22 lbs - 91

11th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 7.86 lbs - 90

12th: Criag Pletcher / Eddie Wallace - 7.36 lbs - 89

13th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 7.26 lbs - 88

14th: Guy Tatum / Warren Tatum - 5.65 lbs - 87

15th: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 4.62 lbs - 86

16th: Mark Smith / Solo Boato - 4.36 lbs - 85

17th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 3.09 lbs - 84

18th: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - 2.52 lbs - 83

19th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 2.13 lbs - 82

------: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - DNW - 25

------: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - DNW - 25

------: Robert (Roho) McDougal - DNW - 25

------: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - DNW - 25

------: Doddle Bivens / Josh Tripp - 25





For more info visit: www.tvbass.com