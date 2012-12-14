3 Brainerd High students arrested, officer injured in food fight

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Three Brainerd High students, all juvenile males, were arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct after a food fight in the school cafeteria Thursday. Eyewitnesses say the fight "became physical."



Chattanooga Police Information Officer Nathan Hartwig said one of the school's two Resource Officers, Jonathan Parker of the Chattanooga Police Department was injured while trying to break up the fight. He was treated and released from a local hospital, and is now "on light duty," according to Hartwig. The other Resource Officer, Hamilton County Deputy Marty Ray made the arrests.

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office source tells Eyewitness News that the argument and "food throwing" involving the three students became heated, and two school administrators, Principal Uras Agee and Assistant Principal Charles Mitchell tried to separate the students. The two police officers were then summoned to the cafeteria, eventually stopping the fight, but not before Officer Parker was injured. All of the students involved in the food fight were under the age of 18.

