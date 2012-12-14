Four injured in school bus collision in Bradley County

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Two are seriously injured, and two more suffered minor injuries when a car slammed in a school bus filled with children Friday afternoon in Bradley County.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office officials say the accident happened just after 4 p.m. when it appears the driver of a car slammed into a school bus on Spring Place Road.

The bus was carrying 35 students, mostly from Lake Forest Middle School.

The driver of car had to be airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center, and a young child in the car also suffered serious injuries.

Two students on bus had minor injuries. All other students were checked out and are okay, according to officials.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.

