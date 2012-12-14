Four injured in school bus collision in Bradley County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Four injured in school bus collision in Bradley County

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Matt Barbour / WRCB-TV Photo by Matt Barbour / WRCB-TV

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Two are seriously injured, and two more suffered minor injuries when a car slammed in a school bus filled with children Friday afternoon in Bradley County.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office officials say the accident happened just after 4 p.m. when it appears the driver of a car slammed into a school bus on Spring Place Road.

The bus was carrying 35 students, mostly from Lake Forest Middle School.

The driver of car had to be airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center, and a young child in the car also suffered serious injuries.

Two students on bus had minor injuries. All other students were checked out and are okay, according to officials.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.