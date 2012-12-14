Authorities ID gunman who killed 27 in elementary school massacre

By Miguel Llanos, NBC News

NEWTOWN, CT. (NBC) -- The gunman who slaughtered more than two dozen people, including 20 children, at an elementary school Friday in Newtown, Conn., was identified by authorities as Adam Lanza.

Among those Lanza, 20, is believed to have killed at Sandy Hook Elementary: his mother Nancy, a kindergarten teacher at the school.

A female relative, who was not identified, was found shot to death at a home in Newtown where Lanza had been living, officials said.



Law enforcement officials initially told NBC News that the gunman was Lanza's brother, Ryan, and they had sent out a bulletin to local and federal law enforcement agencies to that effect.

But when authorities went to Ryan's home in Hoboken, N.J., to search it, they unexpectedly found him there.

Ryan told police he was not involved in the shooting, and that his brother has a history of mental health issues and may have had his ID at the time of the shooting, officials said.

The sources did not know how Lanza had obtained the weapons found at the school and in a car parked outside.

NBC's Pete Williams contributed to this report.