Man arrested at TN home tied to Taylor Swift

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Authorities say a man jailed on a trespassing charge took a bus from Wisconsin to Nashville, climbed a fence at a home linked to singer Taylor Swift and told police he was there to surprise a woman on her birthday.

The singer, who's currently overseas, turned 23 Thursday. Swift's spokeswoman declined comment.

Court documents show 24-year-old Jacob Nicholas Kulke was arrested early Friday after climbing a fence and secured gate. The City Paper previously reported that the $2.5 million house in Belle Meade, a Nashville suburb, was bought last year by a trustee who handles property deals for Swift.

Kulke told police he had social media ties to someone at the home and he wanted to surprise her for her birthday. Court records don't show if he has a lawyer.

