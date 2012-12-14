Riverbend offers special one-day sale on 2013 pins

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- On the heels of announcing that country music star Jake Owen will kick off Riverbend 2013, Friends of the Festival will offer an early bird discount on admission pins for one day only.

This Saturday, December 15th, pins will be sold for $26 each at Hamilton Place Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the food court entrance near Chil-fil-A.

Riverbend 2013 is June 7th through 15th. Artists already set to perform include Brandy, Big Smo, Civil Twilight, Dierks Bentley,

Ed Roland, Georgia Florida Line, Jake Owen, Larry Carlton, and Moon Taxi.

More information can be found on their website at www.riverbendfestival.com

