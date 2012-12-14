Same crimes, different strategies to garner retrials in slayings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Same crimes, different strategies to garner retrials in Christian/Newsom slayings

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- They are each charged with the same horrific crimes, but three torture/slaying defendants on Thursday offered up very different strategies in their continuing quest for new trials.

Alleged ringleader Lemaricus Davidson insisted Channon Christian, 21, and Christopher Newsom, 23, were not kidnapped at all but came to his Chipman Street house in January 2007 to buy drugs. He sought to explain away DNA evidence linking him to the repeated rapes of Christian by saying he and she had been lovers.

With that alternate theory on the table, attorney David Eldridge argued the credibility of both state and defense witnesses were crucial to his convictions at his original trial in 2009, and, therefore, Senior Judge Walter

Kurtz cannot now simply review a "cold, sterile" transcript to decide if the verdict and death sentence meted out by the jury was the right call.

