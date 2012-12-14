Tikal Mexican Restaurant needs some work, Wendy's works well - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tikal Mexican Restaurant needs some work, Wendy's works well

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- If you're dining out this weekend, the inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 40 restaurants visited. But we always include the low score of the week. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

If you like Mexican food, this one place need a little extra attention in the kitchen.

Tikal Mexican Restaurant on Ringgold Road scores a 72. Inspectors found the walk-in cooler had temperature problems. There was spoiled produce, the toilet in the men's room was overflowing and some of the floors need a good cleaning.

But the high score goes to the Wendy's at 5596 Hixson Pike, with a 95! Congratulations to the employees for their hard work!

Please remember, if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline  at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me and I will send it on to the inspectors.

Enjoy your meal!

