Tikal Mexican Restaurant needs some work, Wendy's works well

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- If you're dining out this weekend, the inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 40 restaurants visited. But we always include the low score of the week. Remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.



If you like Mexican food, this one place need a little extra attention in the kitchen.



Tikal Mexican Restaurant on Ringgold Road scores a 72. Inspectors found the walk-in cooler had temperature problems. There was spoiled produce, the toilet in the men's room was overflowing and some of the floors need a good cleaning.



But the high score goes to the Wendy's at 5596 Hixson Pike, with a 95! Congratulations to the employees for their hard work!



Please remember, if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint to me and I will send it on to the inspectors.



Enjoy your meal!