Mild with clouds and rain this weekend.

(WRCB) - The question is starting to come in to the WRCB weather center more and more... Will we have a white Christmas?

I think our chances are better for a wet Christmas, to be honest.

While we don't know whether we will have any precipitation on the 25th yet, NOAA is forecasting temps for the next 30 days to be, on average, 5-7 degrees above normal. If this holds true, anything that does fall Christmas Day would more likely be rain that snow.

For the immediate future... we will have mild weather today with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. An approaching front will bring clouds to the area tonight through Saturday. The rain chance Saturday is small, and most of you will see no rain at all.

Sunday, the front brings rainfall late in the morning and through the afternoon, tapering off Sunday night. I don't expect any severe weather Sunday, but some heavy rain is certainly possible.

