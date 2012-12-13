TN to receive $1.1M in pharmaceutical agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper says the state will receive $1.1 million for participating in a multistate agreement with drug maker Pfizer Inc. over promotion of its products, Zyvox and Lyrica.

Tennessee is receiving part of a $42.9 million agreement between Pfizer and 32 states and the District of Columbia.

The states claim that Pfizer used unfair and deceptive practices in promoting Zyvox, an antibacterial agent, and Lyrica, which is used to treat fibromyalgia.

Under the settlement, Pfizer does not admit wrongdoing but says it will change how it markets Zyvox and Lyrica.

