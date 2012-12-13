Haslam announces $1.7 million in recycling equipment and grants

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -– Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Bob Martineau awarded approximately $1.7 million in Recycling Equipment and Hub / Spoke Grants for FY 2013 projects to help reduce landfill waste in Tennessee.

"We are pleased to fund these 18 projects through the state's Solid Waste Management Fund because they will promote and increase recycling across the state of Tennessee and engage partnerships among counties and municipalities," Haslam said.



The Recycling Equipment Grant program helps encourage recycling and reduces the amount of solid waste going into Tennessee landfills. It was authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and is supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Management Fund, which is administered by Environment and Conservation. The fund receives its revenues from a state surcharge on each ton of solid waste disposed in landfills and from a fee on new tires sold in the state.

Recycling equipment grants may be used to purchase equipment for new recycling programs, improve and expand the operation of an existing site or prepare recyclable materials for transport and marketing. Grants may be awarded to counties, cities, non-profit recycling organizations and solid waste authorities to help reach or exceed the goals set forth in the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991. Each recipient is required to match the state grant on a sliding scale basis. Local matching funds toward these 12 projects total more than $226,000.

A total of $1,436,178 was awarded in Recycling Hub and Spoke Grants to six regional recycling projects to facilitate and increase recycling efforts between counties and municipalities by promoting greater regional cooperation. These grants also are authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Management Fund.

The Recycling Hub and Spoke Grant program assists in the development and expansion of a regional facility to collect, transport and process recyclable material for multi-county areas or municipalities. Counties or multi-county areas in partnership with cities, solid waste authorities and nonprofit recycling organizations chartered in the state of Tennessee are eligible for the Recycling Hub and Spoke Grants. Recycling Hub and Spoke Grants announced today include:

More information about Recycling Equipment or Recycling Hub and Spoke grants may be found on the Department of Environment and Conservation's website at www.tn.gov/environment/swm/grants.

