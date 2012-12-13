GA college funding will be tied to graduation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's public colleges and universities will have to earn the money they get from taxpayers by helping more students get a degree.

The change is part of a new funding formula approved Wednesday by a commission appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/VBeroW) that the new formula links the state funding colleges receive to their improving student success and the number of degrees or certificates awarded.

The plan, which won't go into effect for a couple of years, represents a drastic shift from the current system that focuses on enrollment and how many credits students take, with little attention paid to whether they ever graduate.

 

