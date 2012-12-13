UT: No more funding aid for sports - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT: No more funding aid for sports

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Boehnke, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, right, gives a helmet to new football head coach Butch Jones. Photo by Adam Brimer/News Sentinel Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, right, gives a helmet to new football head coach Butch Jones. Photo by Adam Brimer/News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- No academic funding or state money will be used to bail out the University of Tennessee athletics department should sagging ticket sales and the cost of a multimillion-dollar coaching change cause another budget deficit, officials said Wednesday.

"We've made a strong statement that we're not using state funds to backfill athletics," said Chris Cimino, vice chancellor of finance. "We've done all we're going to do."

Last month, the school announced a three-year, $18 million reprieve in donations the athletics department makes to student scholarships, fellowships and discretionary academic funds.

In the meantime, the department is facing as much as $9.4 million to buy out former head football coach Derek Dooley and his staff, another $18.2 million over six years in salary for new coach Butch Jones, $3 million annually for new assistant football coaches and another $1.4 million to buy out Jones' contract at the University of Cincinnati. Last year, the department reported a $4 million shortfall in its nearly $100 million annual budget.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.