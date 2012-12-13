Eye On Health: Eating Healthy During Illness

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- "It is a difficult time for a lot of people when the rest of us are out celebrating, struggling to manage things, so what we try to do is to have some good healthy comfort foods for people," says Bevelle Puffer.

Bevelle owns My Family Dinners and during this busy time of year she has been working with a lot of families who have loved ones getting out of the hospital or going through chemo treatment.

Doctors say it is important to avoid extreme diets that could leave you short on nutrients and make sure and focus on eating a well balanced diet.

Medical experts have these tips when it comes to your diet during certain illnesses like chemo treatment:

Choose whole grain breads and cereals

Fill half of your plate with vegetables and fruits

Limit sugary foods

Pick lean meats and fish more often than red meat

A lack of appetite is also common during cancer treatment. Some treatments can even make food taste unpleasant.

"A lot of your focus is on varying up your texture and your flavors and try not to use salt, we use basil, oregano, and fresh spices," Bevelle says.

And it's important to not only make your meals taste good, but look appealing. Add colorful garnishes to your plate.

"It's really important to find some simple things, get healthy proteins, calories, calcium into your diet," she explains.

As always check with your local oncologist or nutritionist to make sure you are eating the proper foods to build your strength and recover.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: www.myfamilydinners.com