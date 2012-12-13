Clear skies and seasonably cool

(WRCB) - Even though we are starting the day in the upper 20s and low 30s, we are still looking at great weather today with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Lots of folks will be heading outdoors to take a peak at the Perused meteors shooting across the sky. You should be able to see some as early as 9pm, but the best viewing when the most will be visible will be around 2am. Temps overnight will once again fall into the low 30s.

Friday will be just as nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

A front moving through this weekend will bring clouds Saturday (highs in the low 60s) with a slight chance for a shower Saturday night.

We have a better chance for showers Sunday into early Monday morning, then we will clear out by Tuesday. I don't see us cooling down much with this system as highs will stay in the low 60s, even after the front passes through next week.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast.