Pat Summitt receives Naismith contributor award

ATLANTA (AP) - Pat Summitt is the recipient of the 2013 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Women's College Basketball Award, an honor given annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The award goes each year to an individual who made contributions of outstanding significance and created a long-lasting positive impact on women's college basketball. Anyone eligible for consideration must have been involved with the sport in a capacity related to coaching, broadcasting, college administration or the media.

Summitt stepped down as Tennessee's coach in April after announcing last year that she had early onset dementia, though she remains on staff as head coach emeritus.

Summitt led Tennessee to eight national titles in her 38-year tenure. Her 1,098-208 career record makes her the winningest Division I men's or women's college basketball coach in history.

