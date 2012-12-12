FSG Bank branch in Cleveland robbed Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- Cleveland police are investigating a mid-day robbery of the FSG Bank branch on Keith Street.

Public information officer Evie West said the suspect robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of cash just after 11:30 Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'2 or 6'3 in height, medium build. He was wearing women's sunglasses, a long black wig with blonde highlights, a big jacket, pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes.

The suspect left the bank of foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed eastbound in the parking lot. He disappeared after running into the tree line.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for more information as it becomes available.