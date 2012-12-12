FSG Bank branch in Cleveland robbed Wednesday morning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FSG Bank branch in Cleveland robbed Wednesday morning

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- Cleveland police are investigating a mid-day robbery of the FSG Bank branch on Keith Street.

Public information officer Evie West said the suspect robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of cash just after 11:30 Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'2 or 6'3 in height, medium build. He was wearing women's sunglasses, a long black wig with blonde highlights, a big jacket, pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes.

The suspect left the bank of foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed eastbound in the parking lot. He disappeared after running into the tree line.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.