TBI adds murder suspect to Top Ten Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a Kingsport, Tenn. man wanted for a Hawkins County murder to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted list after he was indicted by the Hawkins County grand jury on four charges earlier this week. He is believed to be running from law enforcement authorities and may be out of state.

Randy Edwin Harr, 49, last known address 833 Bell Ridge Road, Kingsport was indicted on one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson and one count in perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate any first degree murder, arson, burglary or theft. On March 20, 2012, 36-year-old Christopher Varalli was found shot to death in his burning mobile home located at 478 George Allen Road in Surgoinsville.

Investigators believe that Randy Harr, who is married to Vallari's ex-wife 40-year-old Lisa Marie Harr, was the shooter. Meanwhile, Lisa Harr was also indicted on intent to obstruct or hinder an officer from apprehending another person and tampering with evidence for her role in the crime as was a third individual, 52-year-old James Anthony Hall, who was indicted on one count of intent to obstruct or hinder and officer from apprehending another person. Neither Lisa Harr nor Hall has been picked up on the charges.

Randy Harr has a criminal history that includes public intoxication, driving violations and drug possession.

Randy Harr is described as a white male with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, He is 5'7" and weighs approximately 140 lbs. Harr could be in Tennessee or Florida. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randy Edwin Harr is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. When captured, Harr will be held without bond.