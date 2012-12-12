UPDATE: Former Lakeview Middle band teacher facing multiple charges

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Lakeview Middle School band teacher, Thomas Blevins, who was suspended due to allegations of inappropriate communication with a student, has been charged.



Spokeswoman Marissa Brower said the school system had set a date for a termination hearing to determine his employment and that effective December 4, Blevins was no longer an employee.



"On December 12, the school system was informed that charges have been filed against Mr. Blevins and that he is in custody." Brower said in a statement. "We are waiting for more information from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office."

In late November, Blevins resigned as the director of bands after allegations he sent inappropriate text messages to a student.

Catoosa County Sheriff Phil Summers says Blevins alleged had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old female, who was not a Lakeview student at the time.



On Tuesday, officers searched his home in Sequatchie County. Investigators seized a computer, camera and a phone from the home but Blevins was not there.

Officers went back later that night and took him into custody.

Summers says a complaint by administrators from Catoosa County schools led to the month-long investigation by the sheriff's office and GBI.



Blevins has been charged with one count of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and one count of false imprisonment of a juvenile.

He has been extradited to Catoosa County. In Georgia, he could face life in prison if convicted on all of the charges

READ MORE: