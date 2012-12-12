Busy year for visits to the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Visits to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are up by nearly 8% over last year for the year to date.

Park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said November visits to the 500,000-acre park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border totaled 657,935 people. That was up 8.6% from November 2011.

After revising October's figures, which were slightly ahead of the same month last year, year-to-date visits to the Smokies through November totaled 9,204,736 people. That's up 7.8% from January through November 2011.

October is a big month for visits because of the fall foliage. The revised figure for that month is 1,133,604.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.