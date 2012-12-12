Large marijuana growing operation busted in Dalton

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- A drug bust at a Dalton apartment complex early Wednesday morning led to the seizure of 19 marijuana plants totaling 176 pounds and estimated to be worth at least $100,000 on the streets. Dewayne Edward Caldwell, 24, of 1 Brothers Lane Apartment #324 was arrested and charged in the case.

The incident happened shortly before 5:00 am when officers were dispatched to the Huntington Place apartments at 1 Brothers Lane (also known as Huntington Place) to check the welfare of a neighboring resident. As they prepared to leave, officers Jason Robinson and Tommy Ensley smelled an extremely strong odor of marijuana coming from apartment #324.

They knocked on the door and Dewayne Caldwell answered the door. When the door opened, the officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from the apartment was overpowering. They secured the scene and obtained a search warrant to search the apartment.

When the search warrant was executed later in the morning, investigators found a large-scale growing operation inside. The bedroom of the apartment was filled with 19 plants and a variety of heat and UV lamps with foil lining the walls to incubate the plants and reflect light.

Officers also found marijuana being dried and prepared for distribution or consumption. Officers also found scales, water pipes, and a variety of light and heat sources and fertilizers.

Caldwell was charged with felony marijuana trafficking, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor obstruction of a law officer, and misdemeanor possession of tools for the commission of a crime (violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act).