Driver in crash involving school bus dies from injuries

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The driver of an SUV critically injured December 5 in a collision with a Bradley County school bus on North Lee Highway died from his injuries Tuesday.

An ongoing investigation by the Traffic Unit of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office shows a southbound Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jeremy H. Anderson of Charleston crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the bus. The SUV left the road and rolled over, ejecting Anderson.

He died Tuesday at Erlanger Medical Center.



The bus driver and a 14-year-old passenger sustained less serious injuries.

