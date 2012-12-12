Vandy poll shows support for state-run exchange

By By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new Vanderbilt University poll shows a strong preference among Tennesseans for a state-run health insurance exchange over one run by the federal government.

The poll of 829 registered voters released Wednesday showed 53% favor the state-run exchange, while 33% prefer the federal approach.

The results contrast with Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's decision earlier this week not to pursue a state-run exchange.

Meanwhile, a pending decision over whether to expand Medicaid was much more evenly divided. Forty-seven percent support expanding Medicaid, while 46 oppose it.

Haslam said he will decide the Medicaid issue sometime in the spring.

