TN and others reach $42.9m agreement with Pfizer Inc. on Zyvox and Lyrica

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee's Attorney General Bob Cooper joined 32 other Attorneys General in reaching a $42.9 million agreement with Pfizer Inc. to resolve allegations that Pfizer Inc unlawfully promoted its drugs, Zyvox and Lyrica.



Tennessee will receive $1.1 million for its participation in this multi-state agreement.



The AG's allege that Pfizer Inc engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in its promotion of Zyvox. Pfizer Inc. allegedly made misleading and unsubstantiated claims that broadened the indications for Zyvox, an antibacterial agent approved to treat certain types of infections, including among other approved indications, nosocomial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other complicated skin infections due to MRSA.



The Attorneys General also allege that Pfizer Inc. engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in promoting Lyrica for off-label uses.



As part of the agreement, Pfizer Inc agreed to reform how it markets and promotes Zyvox and Lyrica. Under the agreement, Pfizer Inc shall not:





Make any false, misleading, or deceptive claims when comparing the efficacy or safety of Zyvox to vancomycin

Promote any Pfizer product for off-label uses

Fail to design financial incentives that ensure that its marketing personnel are not motivated to engage in the improper marketing of Zyvox or Lyrica; or

Fail to notify its sales force promptly of any warning letter received from the FDA that affects sales representatives in the promotion of Pfizer products.



The State's Complaint and Agreed Final Judgment may be viewed online.