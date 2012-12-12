Murder convict wants access to victim's estate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murder convict wants access to victim's estate

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - A Nashville woman is fighting to get access to the estate of her millionaire husband, who she was convicted of killing.

Kelly Cannon was found guilty on a first-degree murder charge in 2010 in the death of 44-year-old James Cannon. His body was found in a closet by a housekeeper to the couple.

Under a state law known as the "slayer statute," Kelly Cannon cannot inherit the estate.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/UTMCeZ ) reported, however, that with an appeal of her conviction still alive, the Tennessee Court of Appeals this month ruled she deserves a hearing.

Cannon claims her late husband's sister, who is raising the couple's three children, is squandering the trust fund set up for them.

Probate Judge Randy Kennedy called the question the first of its kind in Tennessee.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.