TRENTON, DADE CO., GA (WRCB) - A house fire in Trenton caused some tense moments when the fire spread to a nearby gas station.

It happened around 1:30a.m. Wednesday on Highway 301.

Several fire units were called in to help battle the blaze.

The house and gas station were damage, the extent is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.