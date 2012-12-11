Retiring Catoosa County Sheriff Phil Summers to work for Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (Times Free Press) -- Retiring Catoosa County Sheriff Phil Summers is going to work for Walker County as sheriff's deputy in the court services.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, who has been friends with Summers for more than 30 years, said he offered Summers the job in November. Wilson said he knew Summers wanted to stay in law enforcement even though he was retiring at the end of the year after 22 years as sheriff.

"We had a need for someone with his experience and background," Wilson said. "I think he'll complement us very well."

