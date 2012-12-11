UPDATE: 3 dead, including gunman, in Oregon mall shooting

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -- Police say three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at a shopping mall in the Portland, OR, area.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Lt. James Rhodes says the gunman fatally shot two people, and another person was wounded, in the Tuesday afternoon shooting at the Clackamas Town Center.



Rhodes says the gunman is also dead but he did not say how he died.

Hundreds of holiday shoppers and store employees evacuated the mall after the shots rang out around 3:30 p.m.

Many others hid in stores, and Rhodes says deputies are going through the mall to get them out.

(Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)