UPDATE: Arrests made in Athens drive by shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Arrests made in Athens drive by shooting

Posted: Updated:
Jordan Jackson Jordan Jackson

ATHENS, MCMINN CO., TN. (WRCB) -- Two people are in custody for a drive by shooting on Ingleside Avenue.

Several people, including two small children, where at the home when shots came through the window.

No one was injured.

The victims told police the suspect, Jordan Jackson, had threaten to shoot up the house because of a previous incident.

His vehicle was later spotted and a short chase ensued to a home on King Street where Jackson was taken into custody.

Cory Ferguson, a passenger in the vehicle, ran into the house but was taken into custody a few minutes later.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.