UPDATE: Arrests made in Athens drive by shooting

ATHENS, MCMINN CO., TN. (WRCB) -- Two people are in custody for a drive by shooting on Ingleside Avenue.

Several people, including two small children, where at the home when shots came through the window.

No one was injured.

The victims told police the suspect, Jordan Jackson, had threaten to shoot up the house because of a previous incident.

His vehicle was later spotted and a short chase ensued to a home on King Street where Jackson was taken into custody.

Cory Ferguson, a passenger in the vehicle, ran into the house but was taken into custody a few minutes later.