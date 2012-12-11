Harrison Bay State Park to Host Holiday at the Bay

HARRISON, Tenn. – The year 2012 marks Tennessee State Parks' 75th Anniversary, and to help commemorate this important milestone, Harrison Bay State Park will host Holiday at the Bay on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Celebrating the spirit of Christmas and wintertime fun, along with 75 years of state parks, visitors can enjoy old-time games, a historical timeline of Harrison Bay, ranger programs, an indoor snowball fight, chestnuts roasting over an open fire, a chili and dessert contest, and hot chocolate and cider.

"We are very excited to celebrate Tennessee State Parks' 75th Anniversary this year," said Park Manager Don Campbell. "Holiday at the Bay is a great event to learn about the history of the area, while heralding in the holidays."

Also making an appearance will be Tennessee State Parks' new traveling anniversary exhibit, which hit the road this year to tour state parks and various communities – sharing Tennessee State Parks' rich and storied history. Enclosed in a colorful trailer emblazoned with various images and logos, the exhibit interprets the origins and heritage of Tennessee's state park system.

The Tennessee State Parks system was established through legislation in 1937, and those laws – with modifications and additions over the years – remain the framework for park operations today. As in most states, Tennessee began in cooperation with federal programs that instigated individual parks. Later, Depression era recovery programs gave a boost to the idea and the possibility of creating parks. The Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration worked on land conservation, but also delved further into the actual planning and construction of what would become the first of 54 Tennessee State Parks.

Today, there is a state park within an hour's drive of just about anywhere in Tennessee. A 2009 University of Tennessee study highlights the positive economic impacts that state parks provide local communities, particularly in rural areas of the state. The study found that for every dollar spent on trips to Tennessee State Parks, an additional $1.11 of economic activity was generated throughout the state. When the direct and indirect expenditures were combined, the impact of Tennessee State Parks to the state's economy was $1.5 billion in total industry output, supporting more than 18,600 jobs.

"Our vision statement highlights the inherent value of our natural environment, along with the value of the many physical reminders of Tennessee's past," added Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. "Tennessee's state parks have played such an important role in our history, and they play a critical role in our health and quality of life, which will benefit Tennesseans well into the future."

Tennessee's state parks deliver a rich fabric of natural landscapes, wild places, preserved ecologies, outdoor recreational opportunities and protected historic scenes and resources – together representing the heritage of Tennessee in the landscape.

Tennessee's 54 state parks and 82 state natural areas offer diverse natural, recreational and cultural experiences for individuals, families or business and professional groups. State park features range from pristine natural areas to 18-hole championship golf courses. For a free brochure about Tennessee State Parks, call toll free at 1-888-867-2757. For upcoming events in connection with the 75th Anniversary of Tennessee State Parks, please visit the state parks website at www.tnstateparks.com.

In commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation launched an innovative new microsite at www.tnstateparks75.com. Established in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the microsite displays Tennessee State Parks' rich heritage and showcases the many outdoor adventures awaiting state park visitors through rich media and dynamic content.

Harrison Bay State Park covers 1,200 acres, with approximately 40 miles of Chickamauga Lake shoreline. Harrison Bay was originally developed as a Tennessee Valley Authority recreation demonstration area in the 1930s. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was responsible for the initial construction of Harrison Bay State Park and it was the first park owned by the state of Tennessee. This beautiful wooded park is a haven for campers, boaters and fishermen, as well as picnickers and other day-use visitors from Chattanooga and the surrounding area.