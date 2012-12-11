Recycling Fashion Show at New Hope Middle

DALTON, GA (WRCB) - It was a "standing room only" crowd at New Hope Middle School when students in Connections classes were featured during the school's annual Performance of Learning. The evening began with the designs of visual arts students showcased in the Recycle Runway. Students designed, created, and modeled their "fashion forward" designs, all made from completely recycled materials.

Students used plastic drink bottles, newspapers, bottle caps, CDs, aluminum foil, gum and candy wrappers, trash bags, and cardboard to make a variety of outfits inspired by everything from superheroes to soft drinks.

Guests heard performances by New Hope's chorus, several selections from the beginning band, a performance by the combined 7th and 8th grade bands, topped off with a set by the jazz band.

Students studying service learning were also at the event to collect non-perishables, canned food, and monetary donations to help local families this Christmas.