Meigs Co. High wins Pink Ribbon Bowl challenge

DECATUR, TN (WRCB) -- The 2012 Pink Ribbon Bowl Challenge winner is Meigs County High School. The Meigs Pink Ribbon Bowl Team raised $1,666.30 as part of the competition among participating schools including Polk, Meigs, Bradley Central, McMinn Co., and Walker Valley.

The Challenge had schools competing against one another to see who could raise the most money per student. Walker Valley High School raised the greatest amount at just over $2,500.00.

The 2012 Pink Ribbon Bowl totaled $13,060.00 for the MaryEllen Locher Foundation. The two-year total for the Pink Ribbon Bowl is $24,200.

A very special thanks to all the schools, volunteers, and participants for helping raise money for this awesome cause.