Corker weighs in on fiscal cliff negotiations

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRCB) -- TN Sen. Bob Corker, like many politicians in the nation's capitol, is weighing in on the upcoming negotiations on the fiscal "cliff."



Corker, on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' called for a $4.5 trillion fiscal reform agreement before year end, but urged his colleagues to shift negotiations from revenue to the reform of Medicare and Social Security.



On Sunday, Corker told the Washington Post he's "beginning to believe" that falling in line with President Obama's call to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, then shifting the focus to reforming entitlements "is the best route for us to take" on the "fiscal cliff."



The term, 'fiscal cliff' refers to the looming deadline where the economic effects of tax increases, spending cuts and a corresponding reduction in the U.S. budget deficit beginning in 2013, if current laws are not changed by the end of 2012.