Spire for One World Trade Center heads into NYC

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The crowning spire of the World Trade Center's tallest building is making its way to New York City.

A barge headed across New York Harbor from New Jersey's Port Newark on Tuesday.

It held nine pieces of the steel spire that will top One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

Meanwhile, workers on the 104-story skyscraper were busy pouring concrete that will hold the 408-foot spire.

The trade center's director of construction, Steven Plate, says the spire marks a post 9/11 milestone that signifies New York City is "better than ever."

The pieces each weigh 70 tons.

The spire is expected to rise into the Manhattan sky by spring.

Plate says the 1,776-foot high-rise - symbolizing America's freedom - will be the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

