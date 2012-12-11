TN Most Wanted fugitive surrenders

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Shortly after midnight, Laura Leva Mae Blair, 29, turned herself into the Union County Jail.



Blair has now been removed from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's the state's Top Ten Most Wanted list.



The Knoxville woman was wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office for felony failure to appear and added to the state's Top Ten list last week.



Blair was scheduled to report to the Union County Jail on last month after pleading guilty on October 9, 2012 to reckless homicide and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping.



In May of 2011, Blair and three other co-defendants kidnapped 45-year-old Lisa Young, shot her in the back and left her body near in Union County. Blair will remain in custody to serve her sentence.