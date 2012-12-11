NC mother and son arrested for forged prescriptions

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- A North Carolina mother and son were arrested December 4 by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for obtaining controlled substances by fraud.



Ann Langdon Butterworth, 54 and her 30 year old son John Ronald Butterworth, were attempting to use a forged prescription at a local pharmacy.



John Ronald Butterworth fled and was later arrested on controlled substances charges and other forgery charges from another case. John Ronald Butterworth was released on a $20,000.00 secure bond.



Ann Butterworth was arrested at the pharmacy and taken before the Cherokee County magistrate who set a $10,000.00 bond.



Both are scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court later this month