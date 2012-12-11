Restaurant fires waiter who wrote 'fat girls' on receipt

By Krista Simmons, TODAY contributor



Christina Duran and two of her friends went out for girls' night at Chilly D's Sports Lounge, but things quickly turned sour when, they claim, they were presented with their bill at the Stockton, Calif. casino. The group had been labeled by their server as "fat girls" on their receipt, resulting in a viral customer service nightmare for the establishment, and embarrassment for the young women.



When Duran asked to see the manager, she was met with more snark.



"He had like a smirk on his face, like if it was funny, but he was trying not to laugh," Christina Huerta, who was also at the table, told News10/KXTV. He then apologized and offered 25% off the bill, which was a mere $26.50. When the ladies seemed displeased with the remark, he offered 50%. The group then refused to pay, and left. They're hurt, they told the local station, and offended by the restaurant's disregard for the server's blatantly inappropriate behavior.



We called Chilly D's to get a direct response to the incident, but were greeted with a message saying that "due to call volume" all requests were being responded to via voicemail. At the time of publishing, our call hadn't been returned, but the restaurant posted a response on their Facebook page, which included the news that the server has been terminated:





This is a message for the girls that had a very bad experience at our bar a few nights ago and for anyone that was negatively affected by this. What happened to those girls at our bar was unacceptable and is in no way a reflection of how we run our business. We are just as appalled at what happened to these ladies and this employee has been immediately terminated. We are a family run business and strive to make our customers feel welcomed and appreciated. My family is embarrassed and we are holding a full staff meeting to re-train all of our remaining employees so that this never happens again. In no manner do we want to be associated with this type of behavior and it is devastating that one persons behavior has reflected on our family's establishment. My hope is, that we can rectify the situation by taking immediate action with this employee and by extending our most sincere apologies to these ladies and anyone that has been affected by this situation. I completely understand why they were hurt by what was written on their receipt and that type of treatment isn't tolerated. Also there will be no tolerance in the future, guaranteed. Everyone is welcome in our establishment, my family built this business so that the community of Stockton would have a safe and fun place to hang out and come together. My hope is to heal our newly tarnished reputation so that everyone feels safe and welcome again. And if these ladies would like to meet with my family and I, so that we can personally apologize, we would really like to do that, because we do not want anyone to have an experience like this.