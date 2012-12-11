UT experts: Can homosexuality be inherited?

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Children may inherit homosexuality from their parents, according to a study published today by scientists at the University of Tennessee.



The research uses mathematical modeling to show sexual orientation may not be linked to genetics exactly, but to the chemicals attached to DNA that turn genetic markers on and off.



"The genes for homosexuality have not been identified yet despite a very significant effort," said Sergey Gavrilets, a professor in UT's National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis.



"When you put it together in one very coherent framework, (the theory) is very logical and is supported by mathematical modeling. It is an explanation that seems to be working much better than any existing explanations."



