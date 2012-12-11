Fatal accident near Wildwood exit

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - Emergency officials are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 24.

Georgia State Patrol dispatch says the call came in around 4:00a.m. Tuesday near exit 169.

A vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 24 Eastbound when it collided head on with a tractor trailer. The vehicles wound up in the median of I-24 causing problems both west and east bound.

Several smaller accidents occurred as a result of the collision.

Crews expect to have the scene cleared by 7:30a.m.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.