Fatal accident near Wildwood exit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fatal accident near Wildwood exit

Posted: Updated:

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - Emergency officials are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 24.

Georgia State Patrol dispatch says the call came in around 4:00a.m. Tuesday near exit 169.  

A vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 24 Eastbound when it collided head on with a tractor trailer.  The vehicles wound up in the median of I-24 causing problems both west and east bound.

Several smaller accidents occurred as a result of the collision.

Crews expect to have the scene cleared by 7:30a.m.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.