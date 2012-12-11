Winter trying to arrive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winter trying to arrive

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - Old man winter is trying to make it to the Tennessee Valley.  Until today we haven't seen hide nor hair of the seasonal senior citizen.  Today is a reminder, however, that it is in fact December.

After lows in the 20s and 30s this morning, we will have high pressure settling in to our north.  That means a northerly breeze that will shoot in cool, dry air through the week.

We will especially have chilly lows near 30 through Friday.  Highs, meanwhile, will slowly ramp up reaching about 60 by Friday.

The air will remain dry until Saturday evening.  That is when our next front will bring scattered showers to the area.

You can download the WRCB weather app for a look at the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar.

