Murray Co. judge resigns, leaves 100 cases unresolved

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) - Officials in northwestern Georgia say a judge who resigned amid an investigation into multiple complaints left over 100 cases unresolved, 20 were so old they had to be dismissed.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press Monday reported Gale Buckner had to sort through about 100 cases that had not yet been prosecuted when she was sworn in as Murray County's chief magistrate judge in November.

Her predecessor, Bryant Cochran, resigned amid allegations that he pre-signed warrants for law enforcement officials. A woman has also accused Cochran of propositioning her in his office, which Bryant has denied.

The newspaper reports the judge left behind paperwork for civil and criminal cases, as well as ordinance violations and animal control tickets.

About 35 of the unresolved cases will be retried.

