Oregon mom indicted in Tennessee for incest, child rape

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - An Oregon woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Tennessee on charges of incest and child rape that occurred while she lived in Murfreesboro more than a decade ago.

The Daily News Journal reports 50-year-old Angela Elizabeth Montgomery of Portland, Ore., was indicted on 38 sexually based charges last week.

Police initially charged her with two counts of child rape in August after her two children gave police detailed statements about rapes and sexual assaults they suffered when they lived in Murfreesboro more than a decade ago.

The new charges returned by the grand jury indicate that additional crimes may have been committed against two other children as recently as 2009. She is scheduled to appear in court next Monday.

