Bledsoe County Schools CLOSED Tuesday

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Bledsoe County Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Students were kept from classes Monday because of sickness.

The schools will also be closed Tuesday for the same reason.

